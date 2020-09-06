1/1
Katherine Brown Harvey
{ "" }
Katherine Brown Harvey
September 4, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Katherine Brown Harvey, 58, passed away at home on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. The service will be live streamed at http://tinyurl.com/arborlawnfunerals5001
Memorials: In lieu of flowers may be given to Bible Study Fellowship ( bsf.org ) or G/I Oncology Clinic at MD Anderson in Houston ( mdanderson.org )
A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Arborlawn United Methodist Church
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
A life truly well lived reflecting God’s promises, beauty and grace.
Deepest sympathies.
Benita Harper
Friend
September 5, 2020
In loving memory of a beautiful person and friend. We will love you and miss you always. You bravely fought a long, hard battle. May you now rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.
Nancy Carpenter
Friend
