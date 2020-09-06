Katherine Brown Harvey
September 4, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Katherine Brown Harvey, 58, passed away at home on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. The service will be live streamed at http://tinyurl.com/arborlawnfunerals5001
Memorials: In lieu of flowers may be given to Bible Study Fellowship ( bsf.org ) or G/I Oncology Clinic at MD Anderson in Houston ( mdanderson.org )
