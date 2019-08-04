Home

Thompson's Harveson & Cole
Katherine Kilpatrick Wallach Obituary
Katherine Kilpatrick Wallach FORT WORTH--Katherine Kilpatrick Wallach, 98, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A reception to celebrate her life will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in the parlor at Brookdale Broadway Cityview, 5301 Bryant Irvin Road. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given to Pastoral Care at University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109 or a . Mrs. Wallach was born March 28, 1921, in Brinkley, Ark., to Lee and Annie Williford. She moved to Fort Worth at the age of 9 and attended Polytechnic High School and Southern Business College. A longtime member of University Christian Church, where she served as Circle Chairman several times, she also served as president of the Fort Worth Bankers Wives Club, Carousel Club, and Morning Rejebian Book Club. She served in a number of capacities at the Woman's Club of Fort Worth - social affairs chairman, finance chairman, Magnolia luncheon chairman and director of the board. She was a longtime volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital until its closing. Katherine was a member of the Petroleum Club, Ridglea Country Club and the Fort Worth Garden Club. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her family, including Jimmy and Becky Kilpatrick and Joan Ashe Kessinger; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019
