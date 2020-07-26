Katherine Louise "Kay" Ellis FORT WORTH--Katherine Louise "Kay" Ellis, 89, of Fort Worth died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: Private. Kay was born in Ziegler, Ill., on May 22, 1931, to Frank and Julia Kolisek. She grew up in Ziegler and Benton, Ill., although the family lived in Marshall, Mo., during some of her high school years. She graduated from high school in Benton and attended Southern Illinois University for one year. She then entered the University of Missouri affiliated St. Louis City Hospital #1 School of Nursing and graduated in September of 1953. She married Dr. Dick Ellis in 1954 and spent the next two years in London, England, where he was a U.S. Air Force medical officer. Their first child was born there, and the family returned to St. Louis for four years for further surgical training. The family moved to Fort Worth in 1960, and she became a member of the Tarrant County Medical Auxiliary. In 1964 and 1965, the family lived in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Reynoldsburg while Dr. Ellis was in a pediatric surgery fellowship. They returned to Fort Worth in 1965 and lived there to the present. Kay completed the nurse anesthesia program at Harris Hospital and subsequently worked intermittently as a CRNA at W.I. Cook Children's Hospital, as well as at John Peter Smith Hospital and All Saints Hospital. She was active in medical related auxiliaries and was president of them at W.I. Cook Children's, the Child Study Center (1983), and the Tarrant County Medical Society (1980-81). She was an active volunteer at W.I. Cook Children's Hospital and at Cook-Fort Worth Children's Medical Center. She was in the original volunteer group at Camp Sanguinity and was a longtime volunteer in the Alexander Eye Clinic at Cook Children's. In 2009, Cook Children's Hospital awarded her their Lifetime Achievement Award for her 6,500 hours of volunteer work. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Gibbs Ellis, M.D.; a son, Derek Ellis, D.D.S.; her parents; four brothers; and five sisters. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, David Ellis, M.D., of Dallas; her daughter, Anita E. Harton, JD, LLM, of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.