Katherine McAbee Spriggs

Katherine McAbee Spriggs Obituary
Katherine McAbee-Spriggs CONTES, FRANCE -- Katherine McAbee-Spriggs (née Katherine Martin Arnold) died peacefully in her sleep on August 27, 2019 in Contes, France. "Katie" was born on March 22, 1958 in Newburgh, New York, where her father taught math at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. She graduated from high school in Midland, Texas and from the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. She is survived by her husband, Michael Spriggs of Contes; her mother, Jane McAbee of Midland, Texas; her siblings Gordon ("Rusty") Arnold of Irving, Tx., Andrea ("DeeDee") Arnold of Dallas, Tx., and Henry ("Hank") Arnold, of Rock Port, Texas; and her two nephews, John Hatteberg and Aaron Arnold. She was predeceased by her grandparents John and Alva Butler, of Midland, Tx. and by her father Lt. Col. H.B. ("Hap") Arnold of San Antonio, Tx. She leaves behind friends and other extended family members in the UK, France, and, of course, Texas, who mourn the loss of their spouse, daughter, sister, and friend. In addition to rising to senior executive levels in such companies as Pier I Imports and Lloyds Pharmacy, she was an exceptional lady with an uncanny ability to draw people into her orbit with fine food, laughter, and camaraderie. In keeping with her wishes to celebrate those wonderful qualities, her family and friends will remember her at a service for the internment of her ashes in the village church in Contes, at 3:00 p.m. on 12th October followed by a reception at the Presbytere, Contes, her home for 20 years. For the benefit of her many friends and family in other countries, there will also be a memorial service to celebrate her life at the Church of St Margaret, Lothbury, London, at 11:00 am on Tuesday 29th October followed by a lunchtime reception at the Armourers' Hall, London.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019
