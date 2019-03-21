Home

Sister Katherine (Rupert) Townsend

Sister Katherine (Rupert) Townsend Obituary
Sister Katherine Rupert Townsend FORT WORTH -- Sister Katherine Rupert Townsend, 73, surrendered to the master's call on Thursday, March 14, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3920 E. Rosedale Street; You may visit Sister Townsend from 12 to 8:30 p.m., Friday in The Wilson Suite at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., in The Ruby Chapel. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care: her son, Michael Townsend; her daughter, Regina Townsend; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019
