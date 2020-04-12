|
Katheryn Moore Stevens NEW BRAUNFELS--Katheryn Moore Stevens came to earth as one of God's angels on Aug. 30, 1947. God took her home to him on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a valiant four-year battle with ALS. She was at her home with her family when she went peacefully and safely in the arms of God to Heavenly. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: When we can plan it, we will have a celebration of Katheryn's life in keeping with her Methodist heritage. It will be held at the First United Methodist Church of San Marcos when it is safe to come together to honor her. We will post a notice on Katheryn's private Facebook ALS Updates group page. Those who do not use Facebook will be contacted by email. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family requests that memorials be given to the A.L.S. Association, the Gruene Tree Learning Center Gruene UMC, St. Barnabas UMC of Arlington, Texas , Walnut Creek Baptist Church of Arlington, Texas, or St. Lukes UMC, Memphis, Tenn. Katheryn was selfless, always thinking of others. She loved everyone and everyone loved her, especially her family, her friends and the little children she taught for more than 40 years after earning her Bachelor degree in early childhood education from the University of Tennessee. Katheryn was preceded by her parents, Hunt and Patricia Moore, and her older brother, Jack Moore of Memphis, Tenn. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Bob Moore of Memphis; Ken Stevens, her husband of 49 years; and her sons, Brian Stevens of Austin, Robert Stevens of San Antonio; and, last but not least, her granddaughters, Emery Stevens and Emslie Stevens.
