Kathleen Ann Reuter FORT WORTH--Kathleen Ann Reuter, 90, former Special Education teacher with FWISD, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Noon Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Visitation and Rosary: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: Gifts in Kay's memory may be given to the St. Andrew's Church Food Pantry, 3314 Dryden Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109; or Punching Out Parkinsons, 6913 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76116 or online at https://punchingoutparkinsons.org. Kay was born May 26, 1929, in Waukegan, Ill., to Clifford and Mildred Smith Pester. She obtained a BA at Rosary College (now Dominican University) in 1950, then earned an M.Ed. From TCU in 1980. Kay left her teaching position in the mid-1950s to follow her calling as a wife and mother. Once her children reached school age, she began teaching again with a focus on special education. She worked with FWISD for 20 years, with her last 15 years at Paschal High School as a special ed diagnostician. Kay was an active member of the St. Andrew's Community. She spent considerable time working at the St. Andrew Church Food Pantry. She learned conversational Spanish to better assist some of those who relied on the food pantry. This is just one example of the many ways Kay gave of herself to others. Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank, as well as their son, Chris. SURVIVORS: Her children, Mark Reuter (Diane), Steve Reuter (Barb), Ann Bradford (Robert) and Kathy Murzyn (John); her grandchildren, Pete, Kristen, Melissa, Hank, Zoey, Allee, Maddie and Dane; and her niece, Jan Webb.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019