Kathleen Ann Shuffitt Ferguson
July 10, 1941 - September 15, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Kathleen Ann Shuffitt Ferguson, born July 10, 1941, in Nashville, Tennessee to Elvy Clarence Shuffitt and Daisy Margaret Spence died peacefully on September 15, 2020. She was seventy-nine years old.
Her spirit of love and compassion was obvious in whatever she did, whether it was loving her family, her ministry in music at her church, teaching piano, or serving as C.O.O. of Arlington Cancer Center.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Debbie Perrault; her son, Mark Ferguson; daughter, Laurie Borras, and husband, Victor; grandchildren: Kris Borras and wife, Ema, Emili Lewis and husband, Ben, Mollie Batteford and husband, Connor, and Mark Ferguson, Jr.; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.
Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral will be a private service.
Well done, good and faithful servant.