Kathleen Brannon Inglish FORT WORTH--Kathleen Mae Brannon Inglish died in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the age of 104, just short of her December birthday. She was one of the early woman attorneys, licensed to practice in Texas on Dec. 15, 1936, at the age of 21. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the chapel of St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: 2 p.m. Monday, Willow Wild Cemetery, Bonham, Texas. Kathleen was born in 1914 in Tulsa, Okla., to Mark and Betty Brannon, one of six children. Her father was a rig contractor in the oil business, her mother a graduate of business/secretarial school in Illinois. Kathleen moved with her family from Tulsa to oil towns in Kansas and then to boom towns in Texas where she was educated from age 5 at Our Lady of Victory Academy. Kathleen's true love of oil and gas law began when she was young, observing her father in the oil business during his Sunday afternoon meetings while she was treated to ice cream. Kathleen went to law school in Houston now South Texas College of Law. She earned her pilot's license in an early-World War II pilot-training program at Love Field, a pool of civilian pilots assisting domestically in the war effort as couriers and flying generals from base to base. Kathleen was an oil and gas land attorney for the California Company, she then moved to Houston in the mid-1950's to marry her husband, Jim Ned (James Edward) Inglish, a claims agent for Texaco and great-grandson of the founder of Fort Inglish (now Bonham, Texas). After retirement in 1963 they moved to Blanco, Texas, where Kathleen resumed her estate law practice. Kathleen was a member of the Travis County Bar Association and twice she served as interim county judge for Blanco County. In June 1986, with her attorney niece looking on, Kathleen proudly received her 50-year State Bar pin at the State Bar Convention. She returned to Fort Worth in 2008. The "Blanco County News" article published Sept. 17, 2008, about Kathleen, reported "the extraordinary impact one woman has had on a small Texas town," guiding both the Blanco Library and the Old Blanco County Courthouse Preservation Society to be established and served as president of both boards. She was an active volunteer at St. Ferdinand's Catholic Church in Blanco and a docent at the LBJ Ranch in Johnson City. Kathleen most of all adored travel. From multiple trips to Rome, Africa, Jerusalem and Beijing there are countless stories of Kathleen's travels and her love for the world and culture was admirable. Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mark and Betty Brannon; her beloved husband, Jim Inglish; her sister, Phyllis Emmer; and her four brothers, Mark, Dick, Ted, and Bill Brannon. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Jones Brannon of Fort Worth; and many Brannon, Emmer and Inglish nieces and nephews. Recognition goes to the women who most tenderly and devotedly cared for Kathleen as she journeyed into the second century of her life: Alona Washington, Dalila Ramirez, Lupe Mendoza, and Sammie Vaughn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019