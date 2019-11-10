|
Kathleen Ellen "Kay" Peters DALLAS--Kathleen Ellen "Kay" Peters, a former longtime resident of Arlington, Texas, passed away in Dallas, Texas, on November 4, 2019, at the age of 96. INTERMENT: In keeping with her wishes, no funeral is planned. She will be interred alongside her late husband at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in a private ceremony. Born in London, England, Kay never lost her British accent or British sensibilities. During World War II, she survived aerial bombings of her London neighborhood, endured strict rationing of food and clothing, worked at a seaside refuge for displaced children, and later worked in a small factory that made parts for tanks and planes. She met James I. Peters, an American soldier from Florida, at a dance in London during the war. An unlikely but perfect match, the couple married in 1945, raised daughters Jennifer and Beverly, and were together for 55 years until Jim's death in 2000. Kay's innate resilience and pragmatism served her well during the two decades she spent as a military spouse prior to the family's move to Arlington and civilian life in 1967. She was a beloved wife and mother, a talented homemaker, and an avid square and round dancer. As a member of the African Violet Society for many years, she won prizes for her beautiful plants. She was also a longtime member of the British Club of Arlington, enjoying the friendships and meetings of the group members. SURVIVORS: Kay is survived by her two daughters, two sons-in-law, and two grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff of Autumn Leaves at White Rock Lake and the team from VNA Hospice for their kindness and caring during Kay's final days. MEMORIALS: Donations in her memory may be made to Mission Arlington or VNA Texas. ARIA CREMATION SERVICES & FUNERAL HOME Dallas, 214-340-8008
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019