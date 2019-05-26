|
|
Kathleen Elvira Wombough BURLESON--Kathleen E. Wombough of Burleson, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. SERVICE: 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 100 SW Alsbury Blvd., Burleson, Texas, 76028. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Kay (Mom Mom) was a fierce fighter as she battled cancer for over 10 years, determined to maximize her time with her family. Kay was originally from the Philadelphia, Pa., area and moved to Burleson, Texas, six years ago to be closer to some of her family. She had an endless enthusiasm for life and an unwavering love for her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. SURVIVORS: She is survived by Maurice Wombough, loving husband of 61 years; sons, Tom, Anthony and Rich; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with family members living in Florida, Philadelphia and across the DFW area.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019