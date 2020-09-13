Kathleen Hagan
January 12, 1923 - September 9, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - FORT WORTH - Kathleen Hagan passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Albany Cemetery, Albany, Texas.
Kathleen was born Jan. 12, 1923 in Ibex, near Albany to Sid and Adelle Towry.
Survivors: Son, Allen Paul Davis, Sr., (Joanna); three grandchildren, Allen Paul Davis, Jr., (Melissa), Matthew Davis (Ashley), and Samantha Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Oliver Davis.