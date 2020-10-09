Kathleen Marie Hunt Frye

September 13, 1930 - October 7, 2020

Ft Worth, Texas - Kathleen Marie Hunt Frye, 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Visitation: 1 pm – 2 pm Friday, Christ the King All Saints Anglican Church, 3290 Lackland Rd, Ft Worth.

Service: 2 pm Friday, Christ the King All Saints Anglican Church.

Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park, Ft. Worth.

Kathleen was born on September 13, 1930 in Baton Rouge, LA to Gladys and Louis Hunt. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and attended LSU, leaving a few weeks before graduating to marry Bob and move to California. They moved to Ft. Worth in 1951.

She was an active member of Christ the King All Saints Anglican Church and in 1975 she paid $700 for an old church south of Weatherford and had it moved to the current location. After an extensive renovation they held the first service there to celebrate the Bi-Centennial in July 1976. Kathleen was the first woman elected to the Vestry of the church and one of the first woman elected to be a delegate to the Diocesan Convention. She was also a member of the Jr Woman's Club and the Woman's Club of Ft. Worth.

Kathleen was an avid photographer; she sold her work at numerous Art Shows under the name of Photography by Kathleen. She took of photo of the Crown Prince of Norway, the current King and presented it to him.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her grandsons, Mason and Marshall Frye, and a sister Germaine Kidd.

Survivors: Husband, Bob Frye; children, Mike Frye and wife Pam, and Tom Frye; granddaughter, Michelle Ladd and husband John; great-grandchildren, Alex and Jase Ladd; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.







