1/1
Kathleen Moore
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Moore
March 1, 1926 - November 22, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Kathleen G. Moore, 94, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Granbury, TX. Kathleen was born to Walter and Mary Green on March 1, 1926 in Sussex, NJ. After graduation from high school she was employed at Sussex Lynn Hospital during the war. There she met her husband C.E. Moore from Fort Worth, TX. They were married in the First Presbyterian Church in Sussex, NJ, on December 2, 1945. They moved to Fort Worth in 1946, living there until they moved to Granbury in 1996. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, C.E. Moore, son Walter Ronnie Moore and grandson David Andrew Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Garrett (husband Neal Garrett), and three great grandchildren, David Andrew, Katie and Ronnie Moore. She had numerous nieces and nephews and many friends who were a special part of her life. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date, with entombment in Memorial Garden, First Presbyterian Church, Granbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Granbury or the Granbury Humane Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lone Star Cremation
1804 Owen Ct.
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 546-0108
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved