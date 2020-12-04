Kathleen Moore

March 1, 1926 - November 22, 2020

Granbury, Texas - Kathleen G. Moore, 94, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Granbury, TX. Kathleen was born to Walter and Mary Green on March 1, 1926 in Sussex, NJ. After graduation from high school she was employed at Sussex Lynn Hospital during the war. There she met her husband C.E. Moore from Fort Worth, TX. They were married in the First Presbyterian Church in Sussex, NJ, on December 2, 1945. They moved to Fort Worth in 1946, living there until they moved to Granbury in 1996. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, C.E. Moore, son Walter Ronnie Moore and grandson David Andrew Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Garrett (husband Neal Garrett), and three great grandchildren, David Andrew, Katie and Ronnie Moore. She had numerous nieces and nephews and many friends who were a special part of her life. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date, with entombment in Memorial Garden, First Presbyterian Church, Granbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Granbury or the Granbury Humane Society.





