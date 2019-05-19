Kathleen P. Hood FORT WORTH--Kathleen P. Hood, 82, of Fort Worth passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, in her apartment at Legacy Oaks of Azle. She was loved by her sons and their families. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Azle and Lake Worth Funeral Home in Azleland Cemetery. Born in Ramsgate, England, Kathleen was the daughter of Kathleen B. and Joseph J.G. "Jack" Pickering. Kathleen came to the states in 1958. Her first home was Alcatraz Island. She mostly worked as a secretary. Most recently at the FWPD, in IAD and with deputy chiefs. She was proud and a professional. Kathleen was preceded in death by son, David Adams; granddaughter, Elizabeth Adams; and extended family, Casey Yauger. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, Joseph Adams and his wife, Leticia, of Springtown; extended family, Phil Yauger, Terry Aldridge, Jeffrey Yauger; grandchildren, Christopher Adams, Jarrod Burns, Anna Colclasure and husband, Conner, Amy Adams; great-grandchildren, Faith and Nevaeh; brother, Clive Pickering; and several nieces and nephews in England.



