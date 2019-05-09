Kathleen "Kathy" Whitmire HURST -- Kathleen "Kathy" Whitmire, a long-time resident of the H-E-B area, passed away on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 in her home. The memorial service for Kathy will be held at Compass Christian Church in Roanoke, TX on Friday May 10th at 2:00pm. The address is below. Compass Christian Church, 1101 West Highway 114, Roanoke, TX 76262 Kathy was born in 1955 in Pittsburg, PA, where she graduated from Baldwin High School. She wasn't a native Texan, but she sure did love the Lone Star State. Kathy had a long and impressive career with Verizon for 25 years, before retiring in 2003. She was a certified master Gardner, and she could grow any plant, inside or out, and often brought them back from the point of no return. She loved all flowers but her favorite were Hydrangeas and Orchids. She frequently volunteered at the Botanical Gardens in Fort Worth, TX. Kathy married the love of her life on Valentines Day of 2005, after 15 years together. She is survived by her loving husband, John Whitmire ,her children and their spouses: Carly Jordan (Michael Phillips), Christopher Whitmire (Amanda McNealy), Jason Whitmire (Lauren Whitmire) and Amanda Prudden (Matt Prudden). Kathy is also survived by 10 beautiful grandchildren, all whom she loved dearly. She took great joy in spoiling everyone of them: Mason Jordan, CaraLeigh Phillips, Avery Whitmire, Madilyn Whitmire, Chloe McNealy, Matthew Howard, Lily Whitmire, Amelia June (AJ) Whitmire, Madison Prudden, and Crosby Prudden. Kathy was a self professed introvert but she absolutely loved her family. She was also a fierce lover and protector of all animals. To honor her, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Hurst Animal Shelter at 891 Cannon Drive, Hurst, TX 76054. The link to PayPal is below.



