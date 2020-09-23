Kathleen Wicker Hezel

September 22, 1948 - September 17, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Kathleen Wicker Hezel passed away late Thursday evening, September 17, 2020. Mrs. Hezel was 71.

Born in Buffalo, New York on September 22, 1948, Kathy was the daughter of James McMillen Wicker and Kathryn Marie Crafts Wicker. She graduated from R. L. Paschal High School and received a Bachelor in Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

Kathy spent her working career in the Human Resources departments of several local and national restaurant chains. She was very outgoing and friendly, never knowing a stranger. And, she loved to put on parties and entertain those around her.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, Till, Kathy is survived by her daughter, 2 sisters and a brother and their families. She will be missed by all she loved.







