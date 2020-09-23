1/1
Fort Worth, Texas - Kathleen Wicker Hezel passed away late Thursday evening, September 17, 2020. Mrs. Hezel was 71.
Born in Buffalo, New York on September 22, 1948, Kathy was the daughter of James McMillen Wicker and Kathryn Marie Crafts Wicker. She graduated from R. L. Paschal High School and received a Bachelor in Business Administration from Texas Christian University.
Kathy spent her working career in the Human Resources departments of several local and national restaurant chains. She was very outgoing and friendly, never knowing a stranger. And, she loved to put on parties and entertain those around her.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, Till, Kathy is survived by her daughter, 2 sisters and a brother and their families. She will be missed by all she loved.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of a beautiful person and great friend. Thanks for some great memories! We will love you and miss you always.
CA & Laurie Munsch
Friend
