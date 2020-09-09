Kathrine Brown Harvey
December 1, 1961 - September 4, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Katherine Brown Harvey, 58, claimed the promise of her baptism on Friday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by her family as she peacefully passed.
Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. Due to coronavirus concerns, seating is limited to 100. The service will be live streamed at http://tinyurl.com/arborlawnfunerals5001
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Bible Study Fellowship ( bsf.org ) or the G/I Oncology Clinic at MD Anderson in Houston ( mdanderson.org )
She was born December 1, 1961 to Willis Ferrier Brown and Mary Armstrong Brown in Fort Worth, Texas. She graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1984 with a Bachelor's in Political Science. While feeding newborn babies at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas in 1989 she met the love of her life, Jim. They were married in February 1991. After moving four times in seven years while Jim served in the Army, they returned to Fort Worth with their two-year-old son Willis. Three years later Hannah was born as Kat's life work of being a full-time mother began in earnest.
Being with her extended family was one of her great joys as she shared her love, warmth, and generous laughter freely. Decorating the house for Easter and Christmas to surround her children with the spirit of love brought her great happiness, as did spending time with her parents, brother, sister, and her nieces and nephews. The bigger and louder the family crowd, the better, and there were many years of giant family vacations to Gulf Shores, Alabama as well as gatherings at her parents' home. After her mother died, Kat and Jim's home became the epicenter of the family gatherings.
Her last 16 months put her spirit to its greatest test as she was diagnosed with an uncommon and aggressive form of colon cancer. Her faith never wavered as she pursued treatment first in Fort Worth and then at MD Anderson, where she told her oncologist "learn what you can to help others". In her last month, she was able to see Hannah return to Baylor and was able to visit the house that will be Hannah's Waco home for the next three years. She was also able to see Willis marry Lindsey in a backyard ceremony that COVID had delayed earlier this year. Both events at the close of her earthly days brought her peace knowing that her children would continue the life arcs that she had spent the last 25 years curating.
Katherine was preceded in death by her Father and Mother; her aunt, Betty Ann McMordie; and her uncle, Claud William Armstrong.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Harvey M.D.; son, Willis Harvey and wife, Lindsey; daughter, Hannah Harvey; sister, Carolyn Lee and husband, David (Mary Caroline O'Leary and husband, Connor, James, Malissa and William); brother, William Brown and wife, Michelle (Davis and Liam); brother-in-law, Jerry Harvey and wife, Nancy; and seven cousins with extended families.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ramu Rangineni, Dr. Christi Aitelli, Dr. Scott Kopetz, the staff at Harris Southwest Hospital, the staff at MD Anderson and the team from Community Hospice for their gentle and compassionate care over the last 16 months. They would also like to thank Dr. Bill Lorimer for the gift of time that he gave Kat and Jim by helping cover Jim's practice during Kat's illness, as well as thank Lyn Leavitt, Rosie Woodard and Kat's BSF shepherd leader group "the Six" for their continued connection, love and support that they poured into her over the last year and a half. Lastly, they give thanks to all who prayed for Kat and the family during her illness; the strength of those prayers sustained the family along the way.