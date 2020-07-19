Kathryn Baker Acola FORT WORTH--Kathryn Baker Acola passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Was held privately at Rose Hill Cemetery, Friday, July 17, 2020, with close relatives. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or the library at Fort Worth Country Day School. Kay was a fourth-generation Fort Worth native. Her daily motto was "Don't Worry Be Happy." She came from a pioneer family who settled in Fort Worth from England and Scotland in the late 1800s after the Civil War. Her parents, Maxine and Ed Baker, raised Kay in First United Methodist Church and nurtured her love of God. Kay was known for loving and helping people. She lived her life serving our Lord Jesus. She lived each day optimistic, cheerful and helpful to anyone she would meet. She served the Lord by her actions and love for others. Kay graduated from Carter-Riverside High School and then the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Science in journalism at the young age of 20. She taught school at Mclean Junior High in the '50s. She served as president of the Woman's Society of Christian Service at First United Methodist Church. Kay was a member of Rivercrest Country Club, the Woman's Club, Fort Worth Garden Club, and the Lecture Foundation. She enjoyed bridge, tennis, opera, the Botanic Gardens, long walks and the zoo. She was also a Master Gardener in Fort Worth. She rode horses at her ranch (ABP) and always had a dog she loved dearly. Kay was an avid worldly traveler and was credited for being among the first to travel to London post World War II. Kay's curiosity and penchant for culture, art, and continuous learning led her to engage in elaborate conversations with all people she encountered throughout her life on these travels and pass along her knowledge to her grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Maxine Acola; granddaughters, Bonnie Kathryn Turtur Pavese and Stephanie Louise Turtur; sister, Louella Baker Martin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. We will truly miss an extraordinary woman who touched our lives with love for everyone. In memory of my Grammy Kay: Petal pink nail polish, Purple and gold turbans, her soft angelic voice and endearing smile. Never really living on the edge but certainly living life to its fullest. I admired hearing her stories of the places she would travel and the memories she made along her journey. As she makes her way to heaven ... I'll carry on her stories but most of all her love for family and the Lord. Rest in peace, we will miss you dearly.