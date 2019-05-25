Kathryn Elizabeth Mercer (nee Harrell) REDLANDS, CA.-- Dr. Kathryn Harrell Mercer passed away in Redlands, California on May 4, 2019. MEMORIALS: Those who wish to remember Kathryn should consider donating to the animal welfare agency of your choice, while humming "Deep In The Heart of Texas." Kathryn was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on August 26, 1954. She was a Texan through and through. At a young age she was introduced to ballet, which became a lifelong passion. She was a professional ballet dancer, most notably with the Ballet de Marseille, into her early 20s. After leaving the ballet world, Kathryn earned her undergraduate degree in Texas and then graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in 1987. After residency at Monmouth Medical Center in New Jersey, she settled in the San Francisco Bay Area practicing as an obstetrician /gynecologist, primarily in Palo Alto, for 21 years, as Dr. Kathryn Matthews for most of that time. She enjoyed nothing better than participating in the joyous event of a birth, and she loved spending time with and getting to know her patients. She retired from her medical practice in 2013. Kathryn was a pet lover her entire life having raised and pampered numerous dogs, cats and sundry animals over the years. At the time of her death, she was parenting three dogs, three cats and seven ducks. Rosco, Bentley, Olive, Isis, Norman and Layla (not to mention seven ducks) will miss her gentle touch. SURVIVORS: Her mother, Inez Beale Harrell and her, husband Scott Mercer, both of Redlands survive Kathryn. She is also survived by her children Jessica Matthews (Jonathan Tirrell), Max Matthews and Rachel Matthews, stepson Michael Mercer (Bethany) as well as her brother Travis Harrell (Katherine), her niece, Aimee Etier, and nephews, Noel Etier and Ben Harrell.



