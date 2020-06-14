Kathryn Eloise Harmon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Eloise Harmon FORT WORTH--Kathryn Eloise Harmon, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. MEMORIAL: Family memorial at a later date. Kathryn was the matriarch of our family. She was born April 3, 1938, in Shreveport, La. She had many names during her life, wife, mother, aunt, Maw Maw, Nanny, mother-in-law, friend. She touched many lives with her strength and compassion. The loss of this beautiful woman will be felt by many. Kathryn was a native of Fort Worth for 51 years. She retired from Ball Manufacturing after 20-plus years. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Kathryn was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Jenkins; second husband, Sherman Godwin; and two sons, Joseph Jenkins and Walter Jenkins. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Susan King, Troy Jenkins, Michael Godwin and Shannon Harrison; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many more family members.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved