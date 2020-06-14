Kathryn Eloise Harmon FORT WORTH--Kathryn Eloise Harmon, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. MEMORIAL: Family memorial at a later date. Kathryn was the matriarch of our family. She was born April 3, 1938, in Shreveport, La. She had many names during her life, wife, mother, aunt, Maw Maw, Nanny, mother-in-law, friend. She touched many lives with her strength and compassion. The loss of this beautiful woman will be felt by many. Kathryn was a native of Fort Worth for 51 years. She retired from Ball Manufacturing after 20-plus years. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Kathryn was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Jenkins; second husband, Sherman Godwin; and two sons, Joseph Jenkins and Walter Jenkins. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Susan King, Troy Jenkins, Michael Godwin and Shannon Harrison; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many more family members.