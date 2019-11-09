Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Acres Memorial Park
Cleburne, TX
Kathryn Marie "Kay" Evans


1931 - 2019
Kathryn Marie "Kay" Evans Obituary
Kathryn Marie "Kay" Evans ARLINGTON--Kathryn Marie "Kay" Evans, 87, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 1 p.m. in Green Acres Memorial Park, Cleburne. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Kay was born Dec. 27, 1931, in Irene, Texas, to Herschel Campbell and Myrtle Iva Locker Campbell. She graduated from Joshua High School in 1950 and married Truman Evans on June 16, 1950. A resident of Arlington since 1953, Kay worked as an office manager in the medical profession. She was a member of the Park Row Church of Christ. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Myrtle Campbell; stepfather, Mike Myers; husband, Truman M. Evans; sisters, Nell Nickell, Clovis Graves and Claudine Moseley; brother, J.B. Campbell; and son, Taylor M. Evans. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Terri Burris; son-in-law, Phil Burris; granddaughter, Mollie Barnes; grandson, Tanner Barnes; daughter-in-law, Kim Evans; granddaughter, Bryny Hildreth; grandson, Billy Hildreth; great-granddaughter, Emma Hildreth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 9, 2019
