Kathryn McClanahan Bryan ARLINGTON--Kathryn McClanahan Bryan, 76, died peacefully in Dallas on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by her three daughters. Kathryn was born Feb. 9, 1944, in Ada, Okla., the second child of Mary Elizabeth Moore and F.I. McClanahan. She grew up in Paris, Texas, and was a graduate of Paris High School. She held Bachelor of Science, Master of Science in Education and Master of Business Administration degrees from Texas A&M University - Commerce. She worked as the executive director of Higher Education Servicing Corps in Arlington, Texas, from 1986 until her retirement in 2015 and helped make dreams come true for countless students by getting the funds they needed to attend college. Kathryn was strong and fiercely independent, with a great sense of style. She loved to travel and was able to visit six of the seven continents. She was a longtime member of the Republican Women of Arlington and enjoyed spending time with her "Tootsie" friends. She was a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Arlington. Her parents and a brother, William I. McClanahan, preceded her in death. SURVIVORS: Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Helt (David) of Fort Worth, Diane Brock (Bill) of Bedford, Deborah Bryan (Dennis Crabtree) of Keller; sister, Mary McEwin (Henry) of Weatherford; as well as eight grandchildren; and numerous friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: The family plans to have a celebration of her life once it is safe to gather. MEMORIALS: A scholarship has been established in Kathryn's name at Paris Junior College. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to the scholaeship fund at PJC, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460; the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation; or a charity of your choice.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.