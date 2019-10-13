|
Kathryn Rose Kelley BENBROOK--Kathryn "Katy" Rose Kelley, 93, fell asleep in the Lord peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas, 76126. Burial: Emerald Hills Memorial Park, 500 Sublett Road, Kennedale, Texas, 76060. Katy was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Duke, Okla., the daughter of Emmett Columbus Rose and Evelyn Rose. She graduated from Mangum High School in Mangum, Okla., in 1943. On Jan. 4, 1948, Katy married the love of her life, Robert Kork Kelley, in Mangum, Okla. They shared their love and lives with one another for a short 37 years before Bob passed away from Alzheimer's disease. They had one child, Pamela Rose, and later welcomed two grandchildren. Katy was a devout Christian and last attended Western Hills Church of Christ in Fort Worth, Texas. Katy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim Rose and Bill Rose; sisters, Peggy Hughes, Jackie Leffler and Lily Wright; grandson, Sammy Kalil III; and her beloved husband, Robert Kork Kelley. SURVIVORS: Katy is survived by brother, Charles Rose; daughter, Pamela Kalil and husband, Sam Kalil Jr.; favorite granddaughter, Cassie Kalil; favorite great-grandson, Sammy Kalil IV; and many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019