Kathryn Simpson
1928 - 2020
Kathryn Simpson
April 3, 1928 - November 2, 2020
Southlake, Texas - Kathryn Margaret "Kay" Simpson, 92, of Southlake, TX formerly of Galien, Michigan and Hernando, Florida, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Kay was born on April 3, 1928 in Chicago, IL to the late John and Margaret (Bilek) Antonucci. On November 9, 1946, Kay married "the love of her life" Wayne Arthur Simpson. They shared 58 years of marriage until his death on March 17, 2005. Kay was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, son Terry (Simpson), granddaughter Janece (Wilson) and brother John (Antonucci). Kay is survived by a daughter Sharon (Dick) Freehling of Southlake, TX, grandchildren Ross (Sophia) Freehling of The Colony, TX, Kali Freehling of Austin, TX, Christopher (Corissa) Simpson and Jennifer Simpson of Indiana, great-grandchildren Karissa (Israel), Madison, Chad and Cade and great-great- grandchildren Makenzee, Delilah, Izabel and Luciana. Interment will be at Galien Township Cemetary, Galien, Michigan at a later date.
You will forever be our Queen and the Funny Grandma. Sweet dreams Mom.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Kay was my mother-in-law and was always loving and helpful. I will always remember her kindness and loving heart. I was very blessed to be a part of the Simpson family and will keep Kay in my heart forever.
Abby Holstein
