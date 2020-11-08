Kathryn Simpson

April 3, 1928 - November 2, 2020

Southlake, Texas - Kathryn Margaret "Kay" Simpson, 92, of Southlake, TX formerly of Galien, Michigan and Hernando, Florida, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Kay was born on April 3, 1928 in Chicago, IL to the late John and Margaret (Bilek) Antonucci. On November 9, 1946, Kay married "the love of her life" Wayne Arthur Simpson. They shared 58 years of marriage until his death on March 17, 2005. Kay was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, son Terry (Simpson), granddaughter Janece (Wilson) and brother John (Antonucci). Kay is survived by a daughter Sharon (Dick) Freehling of Southlake, TX, grandchildren Ross (Sophia) Freehling of The Colony, TX, Kali Freehling of Austin, TX, Christopher (Corissa) Simpson and Jennifer Simpson of Indiana, great-grandchildren Karissa (Israel), Madison, Chad and Cade and great-great- grandchildren Makenzee, Delilah, Izabel and Luciana. Interment will be at Galien Township Cemetary, Galien, Michigan at a later date.

You will forever be our Queen and the Funny Grandma. Sweet dreams Mom.







