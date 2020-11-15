1/1
Kathy Beaty
1953 - 2020
Kathy Beaty
April 18, 1953 - November 11, 2020
Watauga, Texas - Kathy Lee Beaty, age 67, born April 18, 1953 in Dallas, Texas, was called to her heavenly home on November 11, 2020 in North Richland Hills, Texas.
Memorial Service: November 16, 2020, 11:00a.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel.
Kathy graduated from Keller High School in 1971 and married her husband, Gary soon after and raised their two daughters in the Watauga area. She adored her grandchildren and found joy in spoiling them. After retirement, Kathy enjoyed traveling, gardening, bird watching, and time with family and friends. Kathy in her generosity, even in the end wanted to help others and was an organ donor. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend will be dearly missed.
She is preceded by: parents, Pleasant and Mary Jo Casteel; brothers, Max and David Casteel.
Survivors: Husband of 48 years, Gary; daughters, Kimberlee and Jodie; grandchildren, Victoria, Kaden, Kaity, Bailey, Bryson, and Tuff; sisters, JoAnn, Frances, Wanda, Janie, BJ, and Ruthy; many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
8175149100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

