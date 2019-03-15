Kathy Rae Otte Trowbridge ARLINGTON -- Kathy Rae Otte Trowbridge, 64, passed away on March 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband and family, following a valiant 3-year battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday, March 16, at 3809 Curt Dr., Arlington, Texas 76016. The viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the same locatin. Flowers may be sent to Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington, TX. Kathy was born on August 3, 1954 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the first child of Alfred Ray Otte and Kathryn Peterson Otte. Kathy married her soulmate, Barry H. Trowbridge, on December 18, 1975 in the Logan Temple of the . The two met at 9 years old and knew they would be married someday. She and Barry were blessed with five beautiful children and 6 grandchildren (to date). Early on, Kathy developed a love of music and cultivated that talent. She loved how music touches the hearts of all. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education and Piano Performance from Brigham Young University and throughout her life brought beautiful music to her community, church and family as she led many choirs and taught hundreds of students to play the piano. She was often found leading gospel discussions within her own family as well as her church family. Kathy lived each day to bring love, hope, happiness and fun to all those with whom she came in contact. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn Peterson Otte. SURVIVORS: her husband of 44 years, Barry Trowbridge of Arlington and her five children and six grandchildren: Ryan and Andrea Trowbridge of Arlington (Abby and Ethan); David and Leah Trowbridge of Waco (Jake, Stephen, Riley and Cora Mae); Maren and Isaac Erickson of Mansfield; Kari and Braden Mockli of Dallas; and Matthew and Aly Trowbridge of Gresham, OR. She is also survived by her father, Alfred Ray (stepmother, Sonya) Otte of San Antonio; sister, Kimberly Otte of San Antonio; brothers, Wade (Heather) Otte of Richland, Wash., and Chris (Sarah) Otte of Vineyard, Utah.



