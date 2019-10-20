Home

Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
Kathy Sumpter


1948 - 2019
Kathy Sumpter Obituary
Kathy Sumpter FORT WORTH--Kathy Sumpter, 71, of Fort Worth passed away Monday evening, Oct. 14, 2019, following a brief illness. SERVICE: All services will be private. Kathy was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Canton, Ohio. She married Charles Sumpter on July 12, 1968, and together had one son, Scott. Kathy was a longtime active member at the South Main Church of Christ in Weatherford. Kathy will be remembered for her infectious kindness to those in need. She loved all animals particularly her dogs. Most of all, Kathy will be remembered for being a devoted and loving wife and mother. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Gouge; and by her sister, Karen Gouge. SURVIVORS: Kathy is survived by her husband, Chuck, of 51 years; and her beloved son, Scott.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
