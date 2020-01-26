|
Kathy Washington PANTEGO--Kathy Washington passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Arlington, Texas, with graveside service at 1 p.m. in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington. Kathy was born Feb. 9, 1937, to Lou Moore Kirkpatrick and Walter Lester Kirkpatrick in Dimmit, Texas. Her family soon moved to Arp, Texas, where she lived until the summer before her senior year in high school. During her junior year, Kathy and her mother took a three-month trip around the world to visit her uncle living in Thailand. Upon their return, the family moved from East Texas to the oilfield town of Whiteface in West Texas. While moving to a new town just prior to her senior year of high school was difficult for Kathy, she soon met the love of her life, Reece Washington, who she married two years later on Aug. 24, 1957. Kathy attended North Texas State College and Texas Tech University, and quit college to work while Reece played football and attended Eastern New Mexico University. Upon his graduation, the young couple moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, for Reece to begin his coaching and teaching career. There, Kathy worked full time and finished her BA degree in Education, graduating from Texas College of Arts & Industries in 1963. She began her teaching career that same year, working for Tuloso-Midway ISD. Kathy and Reece welcomed a daughter, Reecanne, in 1961 and another daughter, Vanessa, in 1964. The family moved to Lubbock, Texas, in 1969, and Kathy taught at Roosevelt Junior High School. The family moved again in 1971, this time to Arlington, Texas, where Kathy and Reece have lived since. While staying busy raising two children and volunteering in multiple groups and at church, Kathy pursued her Master's in Education from Texas Christian University and graduated in 1972. She then taught English at Nichols Junior High and then Young Junior High School, becoming the school's vice principal in 1987. She moved to Ellis Elementary as its vice principal, and then returned to teaching at Young Junior High a few years later until her early retirement from Arlington ISD in 1996. In her retirement, Kathy spent her time traveling with Reece, continuing to volunteer and participating in Arlington Women's Club, various book clubs and retired teacher groups. Her primary focus over the years was spending time with family and friends and especially loving her grandchildren. She and Reece were extremely involved in both daughters' families and could often be seen shuttling grandchildren around to their various activities or be found in the stands across the country and even in London, cheering on a grandchild playing football, volleyball, baseball or showing cattle. Happily married for 62 years, it is commonly said that Kathy and Reece are the ultimate example of true love. Through the good times and the bad, they were a constant role model of what it means when two loving people become one. The strength of Kathy's love for Reece and his for her is the foundation upon which their family, now numbering 19 and growing, is built. While she is gone, her unconditional love for her husband, two daughters, two sons-in-law, six grandchildren and their spouses, and three great-grandchildren sustains them today and in the future. SURVIVORS: Kathy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Reece Washington; daughter, Reecanne Joeckel and husband, Dave Joeckel; daughter, Vanessa Phillips and husband, Rusty Phillips; grandchildren, David Joeckel and wife, Kelly, Sarah Skrove and husband, Kenny, Parker Phillips and wife, Natalie, Matt Joeckel and fiance, Taylor Smith, Luke Joeckel and wife, Cameron; grandson, Connor Phillips; and great-grandchildren, Randee Jo, Mary Kathleen and Hank Tobias.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020