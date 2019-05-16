|
|
Katie L. McDowell FORT WORTH -- Mother Katie L. McDowell, 75, surrendered to the Master's Call, Saturday, May 11, 2019. CELEBRATORY SERVICE: 10:00am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Avenue; You may visit Mother McDowell from Noon-7:00pm, Friday, at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00pm; Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care: her beloved daughter, Kathy Sharp (Eugene); her sister, Caroline Barker (Billy); her brother, Garry Broadus; one grandchild; one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 16, 2019