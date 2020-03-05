|
Katie S. Brogan FORT WORTH -- Katie Bell (Sweatt) Brogan passed away Monday March 2, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. prior to service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 8111 N. Stadium Dr., Ste. 100, Houston, TX 77054. Katie was born in Knox Co., Texas to Lloyd Cleveland and Jennie Bell (Killian) Sweatt. She worked for the IRS, FAA and finally retired from Cash America. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Brogan and her son, Thomas L. Brogan. SURVIVORS: Her sister, Del Samac; brother, Edd Sweatt; 2 nieces; and 4 nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020