THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Katie S. Brogan

Katie S. Brogan Obituary
Katie S. Brogan FORT WORTH -- Katie Bell (Sweatt) Brogan passed away Monday March 2, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. prior to service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 8111 N. Stadium Dr., Ste. 100, Houston, TX 77054. Katie was born in Knox Co., Texas to Lloyd Cleveland and Jennie Bell (Killian) Sweatt. She worked for the IRS, FAA and finally retired from Cash America. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Brogan and her son, Thomas L. Brogan. SURVIVORS: Her sister, Del Samac; brother, Edd Sweatt; 2 nieces; and 4 nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020
