Katina Dilworth- Turner FORT WORTH -- Katina Dilworth-Turner 39, departed this earthly life on Thursday, April 11, 2019 FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Saturday April 20, 2019 at Berea Baptist Church, 6901 Forest Hill Dr., Forest Hill, Texas 76140. Wake: Friday, April 19, 2019 from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. at Golden Gate Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: husband, Edward Turner; parents, Chauncey E. Epps & Virgina D. Dilworth; children, Keegan Cunningham, Kendall Turner; siblings, Shamora Mitchell, Chawncey May, Marcus Epps (Chrystina), Monique Epps, Jade Epps, Antoinette Everett; 19 nieces and nephews; 4 aunts; 5 uncles and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019