Katy L. Pennington
Katy L. Pennington KELLER--Katy Lynn Gist Pennington, 62, of Keller, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held in Katy's honor at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Keller's Old Town Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Autism Speaks in honor of Katy Gist Pennington. Quick to laugh. Quick to love. Quick to welcome. That was our Katy. Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend, apple of our eye. Katy was predeceased by her dear parents, Albert and Nancy Gist. SURVIVORS: She is survived by Glen Thomas Pennington, her beloved husband of 38 years; her adored daughters, Emily Cuba and Brianna Cary along with their spouses; her precious grandchildren, Eli, Gus, Michael Jr., and Claire; four much-loved siblings; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and her dearest in-laws, Joan and John Pennington. KELLER'S OLD TOWN FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-993-6382 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
