Katy Woodward DALLAS--Born Ruth Katherine Koontz on Good Friday, April 18, 1924, St. Barnabas Hospital, Minneapolis, Minn., to Dr. Sylvester Koontz and Ruth Hanson Koontz, their third child of six: Sybil Mae, Marguerite Sigrid, Katy, Charlotte Clare, Sylvia Laura, and Peter Sylvester. Katy was a cradle Episcopalian, had the usual K-12 schooling, and after two years at the University of Minnesota, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps Air Force in May 1944 and was a corporal when released from service 18 months later at the end of World War II. On October 30, 1945, Katy married Randolph Miller Woodward and returned with him to his hometown, Jacksonville, Texas. They lived in Jacksonville for 11 years where four children were born: Ruth Katherine, Nancy Ellen, Sigrid Alice, and Randolph Miller Jr. The family moved to the Mid-Cities in 1957 and bought a home in Hurst, Texas, in 1958. After Randy Sr. died in April 1969, Katy returned to college at the University of Texas at Arlington and became a science teacher, teaching at Bedford Junior High for 13 years. Katy was a member of St. Vincent's Episcopal Church for 40 years giving her time and talents to altar guild, Bible study, lay reading, chalice bearing, sub-deaconing, and her beloved garden. In her retirement she became a missionary and was one of the initial founders of St. Barnabas Church in north Fort Worth in 2001. Katy moved to Dallas at age 87 years to live with Ruth Katherine. (written June 19, 2017 by Katy) Katy departed this world for what she called "her next big adventure," as she had wanted, at home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, with children at her side. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 6525 Inwood Road, Dallas, Texas. Interment in the church columbarium will immediately follow and then a reception in the Parish Hall. SURVIVORS: Katy's survivors, in addition to her children, include her "other daughter," Randy's wife, Cheryl; her sister, Sylvia Koontz; her brother, Dr. Peter S. Koontz and wife, Patricia; her grandchildren, Andrew Woodward Bennett, Thomas Randolph Woodward, Christopher Woodward Bennett and wife, Isis, and Lindsay Renee Woodward and husband, Nathaniel Raley Woodward; and her great-grandson, James Ethan Bennett. MEMORIALS: Her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you might consider honoring Katy by making a contribution to one of the charities that she had long-time supported: The Tarrant County Food Bank, tcfb.org, P.O. Box 11532, Fort Worth, TX 76110; Union GospBel Mission of Tarrant County, ugm-tc.org, P.O. Box 2144, Fort Worth, TX 76102; Habitat for Humanity, habitat.org, 322 W. Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709-3498. ARIA CREMATION SERVICES & FUNERAL HOME Dallas, 214-40-8008 iew and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019