Kay "Andy" Anderson MINERAL WELLS--Beloved storyteller, Kay "Andy" Lawrence Anderson, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Chapel with burial afterward in Woodland Park Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Chapel. Andy, known for his whistling and his love of the U.S. Air Force, was an engineer who was stationed all over the world. A Vietnam veteran, he retired after serving 22 years. Andy made a better life for everyone he touched. An avid golfer, he watched tournaments on TV and enjoyed bowling and gambling at the casinos and dog races. He loved beer, especially at Woody's. Born Sept. 25, 1934, in Juneau, Alaska, Andy was the only child of Ira Ray and Ethel Graham Anderson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Wanda Gober Anderson. A hands-on father, his children are Renee Walker, Toni Stevens, Kelly Robbins, Jeff Kimbrell and Ricky Kimbrell. He has 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 13, 2019