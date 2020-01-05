Home

Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
Kay Ellen Jackson


1955 - 2020
Kay Ellen Jackson Obituary
Kay Ellen Jackson FORT WORTH--Kay Ellen Jackson passed away in her sleep on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service in Kay's honor will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home, 3407 Southwest Wilshire Blvd., Joshua, Texas, 76058, 817-426-3200. Funeral Home Website at mountainvalleyfuneralhome.com. Kay was born Nov. 15, 1955, to Mary and Wayne Jackson and grew up in the Joshua/Burleson area of Texas. Without question, Kay's first love was animalsespecially her horses and dogs, which she took with her no matter where she went. Kay was a nomad at heart and loved adventure and the West. As a result of her travels, Kay had friends all over the U.S. She had a way of listening and letting you know that you mattered. As an advocate of helping save wild mustangs, Kay met some of her best friends ("Her Tribe") while attending extreme mustang makeover competitions in Fort Worth and Elko. Kay loved to dance and enjoyed writing as you know if you followed her online. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert; and her dogs, River and Dixie. SURVIVORS: Robert's wife, Sue, and son, Bill Morgan; too many cousins to count; and hundreds of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
