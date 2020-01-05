|
Kay Fortson Baldwin FORT WORTH--Kay Fortson Baldwin, 89, former owner and publisher of the Fort Worth Social Directory, community volunteer and fourth generation of the W. C. Stripling family, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Katherine Luckett Fortson and Benjamin Johnson Fortson, Mrs. Baldwin was born and raised in Fort Worth. She was a graduate of Paschal High School, Finch Junior College in New York City where she was president of the student body and attended the University of Texas at Austin. In 1950 she made her debut as an Assembly debutante, was introduced at the Steeplechase Ball and was a Duchess of Fort Worth at the Tyler Rose Festival. In 1951 she represented Fort Worth as Duchess of the San Antonio Order of the Alamo Fiesta. Kay was married to Charles F. Baldwin in 1957 and lived in Mexico City and Madison, Wis., then returning to Fort Worth. Her memberships have included Pi Beta Phi Sorority, Junior League, The Assembly, Jewel Charity Ball, River Crest Country Club, Kimbell Art Museum, Friends of BRIT, Kiwi Club and AMR Management Club. Mrs. Baldwin worked for American Airlines 30 years, initially as a stewardess. Flying with Stormy Mangham, famous #1 Captain with American inspired her to get a pilot's license. She returned to American in 1971 to develop and head the Corporate Tour Guide program for 22 years. She also chaired the first and only National Kiwi Convention Air Show in 1972. Following in her mother's footsteps, she began taking responsibility for the Fort Worth Social Directory in 1981 becoming publisher through 2008. From 1981 to 1984 she also headed up The Party Service and Social Calendar established in 1951 by Katherine Fortson working with both The Assembly and Steeplechase debutantes. In 1984 Kay and her mother were honored by the Steeplechase Club for their tireless efforts and for playing "a key role in the success of so many of the wonderful social events which have made Fort Worth shine ... " An enthusiastic community volunteer, Kay was actively involved with Botanical Research Institute of Texas serving on the board of trustees and gifted her time to Performing Arts Fort Worth starting the Speaker's Bureau program in 1994 with a slide and script presentation for the soon-to-be Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall. Inheriting her organizational talents from both her mother and grandmother, she always strived to make things better. As Kay often said, "Yes, it's been a grand and glorious life." SURVIVORS: Mrs. Baldwin is survived by the lights of her life, her children, Karl Baldwin II of Austin and Kingsbery Baldwin of Los Angeles, Calif.; brother, Ben J. Fortson and sister-in-law, Kay Carter Fortson, of Fort Worth; nieces, Kimbell Fortson Wynne, Karen Fortson Davis, Lisa Fortson Burton; and great-nieces and nephews. MEMORIALS: Mrs. Baldwin requested memorials be made to the Kimbell Art Museum.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020