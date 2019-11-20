Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Wetsel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Louise Wetsel


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Louise Wetsel Obituary
Kay Louise Wetsel ARLINGTON--Kay Louise Wetsel, born April 18, 1936, to Margaret and Billy O'Neall went to be with our Lord early Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery, Bellevue. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Operation Gratitude, 21100 Lassen St., Chatsworth, CA 91311-4278 or the , . She was a beloved Mom, Mimi, Aunt Kay, Daughter, Sister and Friend. She spent her adult life vacationing with Dud, spending time with her daughters and their daughters, enjoying weekly visits with the Meltons and retiring from Rome Cable Company. She was also an avid crocheter; she loved and enjoyed crocheting scarves and throw blankets for the United States military. In the last few years, she took on being a Meals on Wheels deliverer with her friend, Helen Schrickle. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, John Dudley Wetsel; parents, Margaret and Billy O'Neall; brother, Buddy O'Neall; sister, Terry O'Neall Lindsey; and nephew, Billy Wayne Lindsey. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Russell and her husband, Bobby, of Mannsville, Okla.; daughter, Cindy Trumbull and husband, Doug, of Arlington, Texas; granddaughters, Kari Trumbull and Maggie Trumbull of Arlington, Texas; granddaughter, Kristi Reed and husband, Brodie, of Ardmore, Okla.; granddaughter, Katie Williams and husband, Brian, of Mannsville, Okla.; great-grandchildren, Brilee and Mason Williams of Mannsville, Okla.; sister-in-law, Sherrell O'Neall; sister-in-law, Dovie Teague; brother-in-law, Larry Wetsel; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family, Harrold and Betty Melton of Arlington; and four-legged companion, Adam.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -