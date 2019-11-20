|
|
Kay Louise Wetsel ARLINGTON--Kay Louise Wetsel, born April 18, 1936, to Margaret and Billy O'Neall went to be with our Lord early Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery, Bellevue. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Operation Gratitude, 21100 Lassen St., Chatsworth, CA 91311-4278 or the , . She was a beloved Mom, Mimi, Aunt Kay, Daughter, Sister and Friend. She spent her adult life vacationing with Dud, spending time with her daughters and their daughters, enjoying weekly visits with the Meltons and retiring from Rome Cable Company. She was also an avid crocheter; she loved and enjoyed crocheting scarves and throw blankets for the United States military. In the last few years, she took on being a Meals on Wheels deliverer with her friend, Helen Schrickle. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, John Dudley Wetsel; parents, Margaret and Billy O'Neall; brother, Buddy O'Neall; sister, Terry O'Neall Lindsey; and nephew, Billy Wayne Lindsey. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Russell and her husband, Bobby, of Mannsville, Okla.; daughter, Cindy Trumbull and husband, Doug, of Arlington, Texas; granddaughters, Kari Trumbull and Maggie Trumbull of Arlington, Texas; granddaughter, Kristi Reed and husband, Brodie, of Ardmore, Okla.; granddaughter, Katie Williams and husband, Brian, of Mannsville, Okla.; great-grandchildren, Brilee and Mason Williams of Mannsville, Okla.; sister-in-law, Sherrell O'Neall; sister-in-law, Dovie Teague; brother-in-law, Larry Wetsel; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family, Harrold and Betty Melton of Arlington; and four-legged companion, Adam.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019