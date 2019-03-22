Kay Westendorf FORT WORTH -- Kay Alta Westendorf died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, March 25 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Worth. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the church. MEMORIALS: in lieu of flowers, may be sent to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4201 Trail Lake Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109 for the growth of this loving church community. Kay was born August 4, 1949, in Waverly, Iowa to Jean E. and Gordon B. Porter. She was a 1967 graduate of State College High School in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She completed a business certificate in 1968 from American Institute of Business in Des Moines. Kay retired from Texas Christian University in 2011 after more than 20 years of working in various offices. She married James Allen Westendorf on October 26, 1968, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. They were married for 46 years before Jim's passing in 2014. She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ. Kay was a talented and gifted quilter who shared her talents with many friends. Kay was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, grand aunt, sister, daughter, and friend who gave unconditional love to all. Kay was preceded in death by her husband and parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sons, Jeffrey Westendorf of West Des Moines, Iowa and Michael Westendorf (Teresann) of Burleson; daughter, Amy George (David) of Mission, Kan.; granddaughters, Jessica Westendorf, Meredith George, Emily Crowe and Christina Westendorf; brothers, Bradd Porter (Jane) and Ross Porter; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

