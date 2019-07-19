Keisha Ann Knowles LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- After a courageous fight against cancer, Keisha entered her eternal rest in Heaven on June 30, 2019. SERVICE: Keisha's memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at Freedom Church, 701 Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas 76021. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Keisha's loved ones request donations to the ASPCA in her memory. Keisha Ann Knowles was born January 4, 1974 in Omaha, Nebraska but spent her formative years growing up in Ft. Worth, Texas. She received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Texas Christian University and remained an avid Horned Frog fan. In 1999, Keisha adopted her first dog, Balzac Louis, and from that moment on, caring for dogs became her greatest joy. In 2003, Keisha's lifelong love of movies and her independent spirit led her to West Hollywood; there she built a wonderful and devoted community of friends and discovered a passion for hiking. In L.A., Keisha worked in the entertainment industry on productions such as The Tyra Banks Show and The Bonnie Hunt Show. Keisha also spent many years in the non-profit sector at Upward Bound and LifeWorks Mentoring where she mentored and advocated for teens and young adults, a role that she found very fulfilling. To know Keisha was to love Keisha. She had a brilliant mind, a wicked sense of humor, and a generous and irrepressible spirit. Her laugh was contagious and she lived each moment to the fullest. She left an indelible mark on the soul of everyone who loved her. SURVIVORS: Keisha is survived by her father and stepmother, Perry and Donna Myers; her mother, Drucilla Knowles; her brothers, Matt, Perry, and Mondrae; lots of extended family, and scores of friends who were fortunate to share their lives with her.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019