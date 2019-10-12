|
Keith Allen Carri GAINESVILLE--Keith Allen Carri, 67, peacefully passed from his earthly life surrounded by loving family on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at home. For the past 11 months, he bravely fought MDS, bone marrow cancer. Keith was born June 21, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas, to Emilio and Charlene Wilson Carri. In 1983 on a beautiful snowy Valentine's Day, he married Colleen Clark Freeman in Lake Tahoe, Nev. They raised two loving sons, David and Lance, residing in Fort Worth, Texas, for many years before moving to Gainesville, Texas in 2009. In both his personal and business life, Keith was a charming and gentle soul and a much beloved man who touched everyone he knew in a positive manner. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and a true statue of compassion. Keith began his 34-year career with American Airlines in 1973 and was a highly respected supervisor and manager in Tour Reservations and Interactive Marketing. In 2007, American Airlines honored him with a plaque installed on a Boeing aircraft. Keith and Colleen vacationed extensively with their growing sons, visiting national parks around the U.S. He taught the boys how to water-ski, snow-ski, how to work on cars, and tackle home projects. Tractor hayrides and campouts created lifelong memories for dozens of children and their parents. The pace of travel did not slow down after his stroke in 2012. He and Colleen enjoyed two memorable road trips through the U.S and Canada. They enjoyed two trips with their grown children to Hawaii. In 2017, they spent seven weeks in Europe and never missed a train. Memories of several trips to the mountains of Colorado with all the family, his brother and sister and their families these past few years were very special to Keith, especially the epic "42" games, jeep rides, and campfires. Since moving to Cooke County, Keith was active in the Mountain Springs Community, serving as treasurer for eigh years. The past several years, he developed a passion for genealogy research. In 2017, he visited the Italian village of Piverone, where his paternal grandmother was born and raised. He loved music and was an avid collector of many artists, especially Jethro Tull memorabilia, attending many concerts through the years. On our birthday mornings, we were awakened to the Beatles song, "Birthday." Keith's family always came first, steadfast with his devotion and support. He was a doting husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle, and treasured friend to many. His beautiful life will forever be cherished by his wife, Colleen; children, David and Kathryn Freeman, Lance and Brittany Carri; and precious granddaughters, Dana Freeman and Madeline Carri. Keith is also survived by his dear mother, Charlene Wilson Carri; brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Carri; and sister and brother-in-law, Toni and Steve Aikin. He leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews; cousins; and a host of dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Emilio Carri, and father and mother-in-law, Doug and Juanita Clark. We are very grateful to Carter BloodCare and the doctors and nurses at Dallas Medical City Hospital, and especially thankful for the love and support of our families and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Monroe Pearson Venue, 421 E. Oak St., Denton, Texas. Hollis Parsons and Greg Wilson will preside over the service. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com. MEMORIALS: Following Keith's wishes, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Carter BloodCare (carterbloodcare.org) or plant a tree in his memory. GEO. J. CARROLL & SON FUNERAL HOME Gainesville, 940-665-3455 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019