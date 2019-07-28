|
Keith L. Hargrove NEW BRAUNFELS--Brigadier General Keith L. Hargrove of New Braunfels, Texas, dedicated husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 90. SERVICE: Services for Keith will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a date to be determined later. Please go to this website for full obituary and updates on the services: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/new-braunfels-tx/keith-hargrove-8788107 ZOELLER FUNERAL HOME New Braunfels, 830-625-2349 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019