Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-2349
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Hargrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith L. Hargrove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith L. Hargrove Obituary
Keith L. Hargrove NEW BRAUNFELS--Brigadier General Keith L. Hargrove of New Braunfels, Texas, dedicated husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 90. SERVICE: Services for Keith will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a date to be determined later. Please go to this website for full obituary and updates on the services: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/new-braunfels-tx/keith-hargrove-8788107 ZOELLER FUNERAL HOME New Braunfels, 830-625-2349 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now