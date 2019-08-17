|
Kellie Haigwood FORT WORTH--Kellie Haigwood, 93, of Fort Worth passed away in her home on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 N Sylvania. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Mount Olivet. Kellie was born to Norman and Charlotte Addison on May 19, 1926. Being an only child, family was the most important thing to her. Kellie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Buddy Haigwood; and granddaughter and namesake, Kellie Hunt. SURVIVORS: Sons, Scott Killpack and Steve Killpack; daughters, Sally McCormick, Susan Ratliff and Shannon Kimble; stepson, Rick Haigwood; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019