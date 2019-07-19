|
|
Kelly Ennis Huddleston FORT WORTH -- Paradise ~ Kelly Ennis "Fireball" Huddleston, 58, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Fort Worth. Funeral is 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport. Family will receive friends one-hour prior at the church. Rev. Rick Davis will officiate. Kelly was born on May 7, 1961, to William and Polly (Coffman) Huddleston in Bridgeport. He was united in marriage to Joyce Steel on December 2, 1988. Kelly was a retired aircraft mechanic. He was a member of the First United Methodist in Bridgeport and Bridgeport Masonic Lodge. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Joyce Huddleston of Paradise; his daughter, Kasi Johnson and husband Zach of Bridgeport; his granddaughter, Madalynn; his brother, Kevin Huddleston and wife Ann Marie of Dallas; his sister, Linda Maggioncalda and husband Eugene of Alexandria, Virginia; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019