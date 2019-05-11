|
|
Kelly M. Lawton HURST--Kelly M. Lawton, 41, of Hurst, Texas, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at an Arlington hospital. MEMORIAL/CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Riverside Church of Christ in Coppell, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Go Fund Me Kelly Lawton Memorial on Facebook. SURVIVORS: Kelly is survived by her father and mother, Pat and Kathy Lawton of Hurst, Texas; daughter and son, Madeline and Elliott Thum of Hurst, Texas; brother, Jason Lawton of Hurst, Texas; brother, Michael Lawton of North Richland Hills, Texas; and partner, Joey Thum of Hurst, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 11, 2019