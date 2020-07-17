Kenneth A. McConathy WEATHERFORD-- Kenneth A. "PawPaw" McConathy went to Heaven on July 13, 2020. SERVICE: A Celebration of Kenneth's Life will be held on Friday, July 17 at Baker Baptist Church at 10 AM. MEMORIALS: The family requests, instead of flowers, contributions be made in Kenneth's name to the "Bobby McConathy Vocational Scholarship Fund" at First Financial in Weatherford, Baker Baptist Church, or the charity of your choice
. Kenneth was born on August 27, 1935 in Colfax, LA to Bob and Irene McConathy. He grew up in Boyce, LA on a dairy farm. He came to Dallas in 1955 to work. In 1957, he was working road construction in Mineral Wells. Kenneth took Nell Harris on a blind date in the spring and they married on July 12th of that year. Kenneth worked at General Dynamics for 6 years and at Sands Propane for 29 years. He raised cattle, farmed and cut/baled hay all over Parker county with his sons and grandsons throughout his life. Kenneth went fishing as often as possible. He also fried fish and cooked hamburgers for baseball games and anyone who asked. He was a member of Baker Baptist Church and a Knight of Pythias for 51 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Marshall McConathy, brother-in-law Gene Wilson and son, Robert (Bobby) McConathy. SURVIVORS: Kenneth is survived by wife, Mary Nell Harris; sons Joe and wife, Gretchen of Highland Village, Steve and wife, Shelly of Weatherford, Bryan and wife, Kerry of Aledo; and daughter-in-law, Julie of Devine; sister, Margaret Wilson of Mart; sister-in-law, Yoshie of California; and brother, Don and wife, Pauletta of Abilene; Eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was a friend to everyone he met.