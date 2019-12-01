Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Stephens Obituary
Kenneth A. Stephens RUSK--Kenneth A. Stephens, 84, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Mount Olivet. Kenneth served with the U.S. Coast Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Shirley; and sons, Joey and Gary. SURVIVORS: Survived by his seven children, 18 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a brother.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -