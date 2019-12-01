|
Kenneth A. Stephens RUSK--Kenneth A. Stephens, 84, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Mount Olivet. Kenneth served with the U.S. Coast Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Shirley; and sons, Joey and Gary. SURVIVORS: Survived by his seven children, 18 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a brother.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019