Kenneth Alan Hill, Sr.
August 20, 1941 - November 23, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Kenneth Alan Hill, Sr. (Ken Hill) went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 23, 2020.
A private laying to rest will occur Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at a special, peaceful place to Ken with his family present by invitation only. A "Celebration of an Abundant Life" lived to the fullest will be held in the spring of 2021 and information will be provided by Ken's beloved family as the season draws near. Memorials: The family kindly asks in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to your local food bank, shelter, or the charity of your choice
.
Ken was born August 20, 1941 in Cisco, Texas, to a third-generation ranching family and parents, Kathryn Rose Pinney and J.S. Hill. Ken Hill lived an abundant life in every way.
Ken adopted a few guiding principles – to live a life of servitude and pay good forward. During his young life, he was raised along-side his beloved brothers, James (Smokey) and David, in Graham, Alpine, and Coleman, Texas. Ken survived both Smokey and David. He learned early that Christ had called him to live a life of servitude, and beginning at the age of 7, he would walk to worship down a roughly paved path to hear the good news. He devoted his life to the passionate pursuit of a better life for people, for person-care, and a better world. Ken's Christian heart remained steadfast all his life and afforded him opportunities to share generously.
Ken's entrepreneurial spirit and passion for creating started at a very young age. He graduated high school in Graham, Texas, and founded a milk transporting company with his father, J.S. Hill. Growing up in west Texas, Ken and his two brothers worked cattle on the 20,000-acre ranch during the '40s and '50s with only an occasional break to have lunch and pick up veterinary supplies in the cool Walgreen Agency drug store in Graham. The significance of hard work and grit were foundational in Ken's life and taught him that he did not want to spend the remainder of his days tending a ranch.
Ken embarked upon a new life path as a Texas Longhorn and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy in December of 1971, last in his class. On the historical square of Granbury, Texas, in 1973, you would have found a drug store on the Pearl St. side across from the courthouse named, The Drug Store. While attending UT at Austin in the late 1960s, Ken was introduced to the concept that all pharmacies would soon be controlled by computer systems. By 1978, Ken was one of only 3% of U.S. pharmacists who had adopted the new technology for his pharmacy.
The Drug Store became a meeting place for locals to conversate, and Ken, being the natural leader he was, found a new podium of servitude that would help carry a collective voice for his community. He served on the city council for a couple of years prior to becoming mayor of Granbury for two years while also consulting for the local hospital and local nursing homes. Serving a community of people and recognizing the role pharmacists play in the lives of patients would remain a stead-fast driver for Ken both personally and professionally.
Ken Hill had a child-like spirit and fervor for life. He brought play to everything he helped establish including the annual Hood County Hometown 4th of JulyCelebration. Around the square on the date of our Nation's independence, which Ken held very dear, one can still find locals sharing their trades, families congregating and getting to know one another, and much more. A few miles away, Comanche Peak Ranch paints the horizon. Mountains were a continuous theme in his life as was the history of people. Preservation of the importance of a place was significant and needed while the journey was the reward to Ken. The process of creating and building was where he found true satisfaction. Once a project was complete, it was to be shared and enjoyed while Ken himself ventured into the next big thing even before the last was ultimately laid to rest.
A preserved old cabin and little white house in Granbury was the intimate, humble beginning of pc 1 Pharmacy Systems, PDX, Inc.®, and later, National Health Information Network® (NHIN®) founded in 1983 by Ken and a couple more trusted, loyal visionaries. Ken's brothers, son, and loved ones were and are integral parts of his companies. He groomed and pushed his team hard for what he believed in, both personally and professionally. Ken also taught us the value of slowing down and listening to the wisdom of those with life experience to bring us back to our roots, our healthy foundation of morality and virtue.
Ken was a force of nature. He was charismatic and charming while thoughtful and dependent on his Creator. Ken was always in the center of the action and he was the first to act. He noticed every tiny detail and critiqued such through understanding and mindfulness. Ken was patient and kind. He was gentle and architected love into many lives. He took chances on people and they became gifts.
Ken's love of and interest in his west Texas roots remained steadfast and he took it upon himself and team to preserve Texas history by purchasing Comanche Peak Ranch in Granbury, Texas, in 1999 that his daughter nurtures and cares for to this day. The reconnection came of no surprise to those that knew him as The Peak was a place of retreat and replenishment of spirit for Ken. The experience was quite unique from the ranch-life of his childhood as Ken always kept the room guessing because that is what west Texas, fun-loving characters do.
Ken was as a visionary in the truest sense of the word and helped create an industry focused on patient – person – care. He spent years serving on boards of pharmacy and standards-focused organizations as well as created, in partnership, a company that would standardize best practices for prescription writing and routing. Ken's drive and passion for all the companies he formed was focused upon what was fundamental to a person's rights and humanity to our core.
As the founder and chairman of PDX, Inc.®, pc 1, National Health Information Network® (NHIN®), and many other paradigm-shifting companies including most recently EHR Data, Inc., he gained industry respect and helped change patient care for future generations.
Ken Hill was truly one of a kind. His greatest gift to those that loved and cherished him was his time and presence. Generosity was part of his DNA, and although he had many passions, people were most cherished by him. When your core-identity is one of a "giver," it is only natural that he challenged our industry and people to change the way they thought about person-care. When we look back upon the brushstroke of his life and career, here is what stands out:
Ken was willing to risk something big for something good even during the most uncertain of times. Radical generosity has defined who Ken Hill was and his life's work.
Ken Hill's legacy will continue to live on through the people he touched, his family, and the most recent company incorporated, EHR Data, Inc.
EHR Data, Inc. and the people behind his vision are committed to carrying on the legacy that Ken has fearlessly set out. His energy, passion, and innovative spirit will forever be a guiding force to us all. Ken would invite us and continuously push us to re-evaluate what matters most — people — and ask us to recommit to the greater good on a global scale. At EHR Data, we intend to propel and execute his vision for people, for something bigger than ourselves. Though the path before all of us might appear radical now, it will afford people and their loved ones a better life than those before them and ultimately change how we navigate the world.
Ken understood that a natural response to the blessings in his life was to share resources, education, and all forms of charity with others. Remember that the sun shines on a dreamer, and we should celebrate one abundant, spectacular life lived to the fullest! Ken always recited Matthew 17:20 to remind us that anything is possible:
"If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you."
Smile a moment and note that his date of passing at 79 years-strong is the same as his date of retirement. Ken Hill, Sr.'s energy, passion, and innovative spirit will forever be a guiding force to us all.
Survivors: Son, Kenneth Alan Hill, II. (Kenny) and husband, Rick Ziraldo; Daughter, Scamper Hill Cole and husband, McQuade Cole; Granddaughter, Dashyn Skye Cole; Niece, Tracy Renee Hill; Great-nephew, Avi Ernest Hochster; Niece, Kori Hill Jones; Loving friend & companion, Beverely Hill; First cousin, Betty McCray; First cousin, Martha Spinks; Second cousin, Tammy Hill Reed and husband, Russ Reed, and children; and many beloved family members and friends.