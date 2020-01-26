|
Kenneth Allen "K.B." Butler BEDFORD--Kenneth Butler, "K.B.," born Oct. 15, 1941, passed away at 78 years young on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: There will be a small celebration of life in early February and per his wishes, his family will place his ashes in the ocean off Murrells Inlet, S.C., sometime in early April. K.B. was a proud veteran who served three years in the Army during the Vietnam era. He credited his service for putting him on the path to becoming a computer software systems programmer. He worked in the computer industry for over 35 years most recently for Levi Strauss in both Texas and California. K.B. retired in 2003 and turned his attention to working in the yard and having lunch with old friends. His favorite pastime was listening to music on the deck in the backyard. K.B. and Cheri traveled frequently, and favorite destinations included Ireland, Spain and Australia. K.B. will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cheri Hanlin Butler; his daughter, Jennifer Butler; and his son-in-law, Tony Charlot. He is also survived by an older brother, Owen Butler and his sister-in-law, Beth Butler, both of whom live in Maryland. He had a granddaughter, Kyndal, 16, and grandsons, Scottie, 6, and T.J., 20 months.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020